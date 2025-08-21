Dövizler / EVR
EVR: Evercore Inc Class A
355.91 USD 6.43 (1.77%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
EVR fiyatı bugün -1.77% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 352.84 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 364.42 aralığında işlem gördü.
Evercore Inc Class A hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
352.84 364.42
Yıllık aralık
148.63 364.42
- Önceki kapanış
- 362.34
- Açılış
- 364.42
- Satış
- 355.91
- Alış
- 356.21
- Düşük
- 352.84
- Yüksek
- 364.42
- Hacim
- 1.038 K
- Günlük değişim
- -1.77%
- Aylık değişim
- 13.54%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 78.90%
- Yıllık değişim
- 41.90%
21 Eylül, Pazar