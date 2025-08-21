FiyatlarBölümler
EVR
EVR: Evercore Inc Class A

355.91 USD 6.43 (1.77%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

EVR fiyatı bugün -1.77% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 352.84 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 364.42 aralığında işlem gördü.

Evercore Inc Class A hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
352.84 364.42
Yıllık aralık
148.63 364.42
Önceki kapanış
362.34
Açılış
364.42
Satış
355.91
Alış
356.21
Düşük
352.84
Yüksek
364.42
Hacim
1.038 K
Günlük değişim
-1.77%
Aylık değişim
13.54%
6 aylık değişim
78.90%
Yıllık değişim
41.90%
