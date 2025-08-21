CotationsSections
EVR: Evercore Inc Class A

355.91 USD 6.43 (1.77%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de EVR a changé de -1.77% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 352.84 et à un maximum de 364.42.

Suivez la dynamique Evercore Inc Class A. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
352.84 364.42
Range Annuel
148.63 364.42
Clôture Précédente
362.34
Ouverture
364.42
Bid
355.91
Ask
356.21
Plus Bas
352.84
Plus Haut
364.42
Volume
1.038 K
Changement quotidien
-1.77%
Changement Mensuel
13.54%
Changement à 6 Mois
78.90%
Changement Annuel
41.90%
