EVR: Evercore Inc Class A
355.91 USD 6.43 (1.77%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de EVR a changé de -1.77% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 352.84 et à un maximum de 364.42.
Suivez la dynamique Evercore Inc Class A. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
352.84 364.42
Range Annuel
148.63 364.42
- Clôture Précédente
- 362.34
- Ouverture
- 364.42
- Bid
- 355.91
- Ask
- 356.21
- Plus Bas
- 352.84
- Plus Haut
- 364.42
- Volume
- 1.038 K
- Changement quotidien
- -1.77%
- Changement Mensuel
- 13.54%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 78.90%
- Changement Annuel
- 41.90%
20 septembre, samedi