Currencies / EVR
EVR: Evercore Inc Class A
343.35 USD 1.15 (0.33%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
EVR exchange rate has changed by -0.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 341.33 and at a high of 346.62.
Follow Evercore Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
EVR News
Daily Range
341.33 346.62
Year Range
148.63 349.78
- Previous Close
- 344.50
- Open
- 346.62
- Bid
- 343.35
- Ask
- 343.65
- Low
- 341.33
- High
- 346.62
- Volume
- 230
- Daily Change
- -0.33%
- Month Change
- 9.53%
- 6 Months Change
- 72.59%
- Year Change
- 36.90%
