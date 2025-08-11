QuotesSections
Currencies / EVR
EVR: Evercore Inc Class A

343.35 USD 1.15 (0.33%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EVR exchange rate has changed by -0.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 341.33 and at a high of 346.62.

Follow Evercore Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
341.33 346.62
Year Range
148.63 349.78
Previous Close
344.50
Open
346.62
Bid
343.35
Ask
343.65
Low
341.33
High
346.62
Volume
230
Daily Change
-0.33%
Month Change
9.53%
6 Months Change
72.59%
Year Change
36.90%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%