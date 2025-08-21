Valute / EVR
EVR: Evercore Inc Class A
355.91 USD 6.43 (1.77%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio EVR ha avuto una variazione del -1.77% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 352.84 e ad un massimo di 364.42.
Segui le dinamiche di Evercore Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
352.84 364.42
Intervallo Annuale
148.63 364.42
- Chiusura Precedente
- 362.34
- Apertura
- 364.42
- Bid
- 355.91
- Ask
- 356.21
- Minimo
- 352.84
- Massimo
- 364.42
- Volume
- 1.038 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.77%
- Variazione Mensile
- 13.54%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 78.90%
- Variazione Annuale
- 41.90%
20 settembre, sabato