EVR: Evercore Inc Class A

355.91 USD 6.43 (1.77%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio EVR ha avuto una variazione del -1.77% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 352.84 e ad un massimo di 364.42.

Segui le dinamiche di Evercore Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
352.84 364.42
Intervallo Annuale
148.63 364.42
Chiusura Precedente
362.34
Apertura
364.42
Bid
355.91
Ask
356.21
Minimo
352.84
Massimo
364.42
Volume
1.038 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.77%
Variazione Mensile
13.54%
Variazione Semestrale
78.90%
Variazione Annuale
41.90%
