EVR: Evercore Inc Class A
353.65 USD 5.39 (1.55%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do EVR para hoje mudou para 1.55%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 352.44 e o mais alto foi 354.20.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Evercore Inc Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
352.44 354.20
Faixa anual
148.63 354.20
- Fechamento anterior
- 348.26
- Open
- 352.44
- Bid
- 353.65
- Ask
- 353.95
- Low
- 352.44
- High
- 354.20
- Volume
- 65
- Mudança diária
- 1.55%
- Mudança mensal
- 12.82%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 77.77%
- Mudança anual
- 41.00%
