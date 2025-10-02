What is EVAV stock price today? Direxion Shares ETF Trust Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomou stock is priced at 34.17 today. It trades within 5.24%, yesterday's close was 32.47, and trading volume reached 13. The live price chart of EVAV shows these updates.

Does Direxion Shares ETF Trust Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomou stock pay dividends? Direxion Shares ETF Trust Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomou is currently valued at 34.17. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 87.64% and USD. View the chart live to track EVAV movements.

How to buy EVAV stock? You can buy Direxion Shares ETF Trust Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomou shares at the current price of 34.17. Orders are usually placed near 34.17 or 34.47, while 13 and 2.64% show market activity. Follow EVAV updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into EVAV stock? Investing in Direxion Shares ETF Trust Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomou involves considering the yearly range 11.71 - 39.44 and current price 34.17. Many compare 2.64% and 112.90% before placing orders at 34.17 or 34.47. Explore the EVAV price chart live with daily changes.

What are Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Bull 2X Shares stock highest prices? The highest price of Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Bull 2X Shares in the past year was 39.44. Within 11.71 - 39.44, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.47 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Shares ETF Trust Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomou performance using the live chart.

What are Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Bull 2X Shares stock lowest prices? The lowest price of Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Bull 2X Shares (EVAV) over the year was 11.71. Comparing it with the current 34.17 and 11.71 - 39.44 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EVAV moves on the chart live for more details.