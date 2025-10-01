- Overview
EVAV: Direxion Shares ETF Trust Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomou
EVAV exchange rate has changed by -0.52% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 32.47 and at a high of 33.29.
Follow Direxion Shares ETF Trust Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomou dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EVAV stock price today?
Direxion Shares ETF Trust Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomou stock is priced at 32.47 today. It trades within -0.52%, yesterday's close was 32.64, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of EVAV shows these updates.
Does Direxion Shares ETF Trust Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomou stock pay dividends?
Direxion Shares ETF Trust Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomou is currently valued at 32.47. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 62.11% and USD. View the chart live to track EVAV movements.
How to buy EVAV stock?
You can buy Direxion Shares ETF Trust Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomou shares at the current price of 32.47. Orders are usually placed near 32.47 or 32.77, while 7 and -1.99% show market activity. Follow EVAV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EVAV stock?
Investing in Direxion Shares ETF Trust Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomou involves considering the yearly range 11.71 - 39.44 and current price 32.47. Many compare 29.47% and 95.25% before placing orders at 32.47 or 32.77. Explore the EVAV price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Bull 2X Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Bull 2X Shares in the past year was 39.44. Within 11.71 - 39.44, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.64 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Shares ETF Trust Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomou performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Bull 2X Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Bull 2X Shares (EVAV) over the year was 11.71. Comparing it with the current 32.47 and 11.71 - 39.44 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EVAV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EVAV stock split?
Direxion Shares ETF Trust Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomou has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.64, and 62.11% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 32.64
- Open
- 33.13
- Bid
- 32.47
- Ask
- 32.77
- Low
- 32.47
- High
- 33.29
- Volume
- 7
- Daily Change
- -0.52%
- Month Change
- 29.47%
- 6 Months Change
- 95.25%
- Year Change
- 62.11%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -19 K
- Prev
- 54 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 52.8
- Prev
- 53.0
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- -0.1%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 2.655 M
- Prev
- -0.607 M
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -0.116 M
- Prev
- 0.177 M