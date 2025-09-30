- 개요
EVAV: Direxion Shares ETF Trust Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomou
EVAV 환율이 오늘 1.94%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 32.10이고 고가는 32.88이었습니다.
Direxion Shares ETF Trust Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomou 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is EVAV stock price today?
Direxion Shares ETF Trust Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomou stock is priced at 32.64 today. It trades within 1.94%, yesterday's close was 32.02, and trading volume reached 12. The live price chart of EVAV shows these updates.
Does Direxion Shares ETF Trust Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomou stock pay dividends?
Direxion Shares ETF Trust Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomou is currently valued at 32.64. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 62.96% and USD. View the chart live to track EVAV movements.
How to buy EVAV stock?
You can buy Direxion Shares ETF Trust Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomou shares at the current price of 32.64. Orders are usually placed near 32.64 or 32.94, while 12 and -0.73% show market activity. Follow EVAV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EVAV stock?
Investing in Direxion Shares ETF Trust Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomou involves considering the yearly range 11.71 - 39.44 and current price 32.64. Many compare 30.14% and 96.27% before placing orders at 32.64 or 32.94. Explore the EVAV price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Bull 2X Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Bull 2X Shares in the past year was 39.44. Within 11.71 - 39.44, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.02 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Shares ETF Trust Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomou performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Bull 2X Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Bull 2X Shares (EVAV) over the year was 11.71. Comparing it with the current 32.64 and 11.71 - 39.44 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EVAV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EVAV stock split?
Direxion Shares ETF Trust Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomou has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.02, and 62.96% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 32.02
- 시가
- 32.88
- Bid
- 32.64
- Ask
- 32.94
- 저가
- 32.10
- 고가
- 32.88
- 볼륨
- 12
- 일일 변동
- 1.94%
- 월 변동
- 30.14%
- 6개월 변동
- 96.27%
- 년간 변동율
- 62.96%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8