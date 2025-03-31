KotasyonBölümler
ESGD: iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

92.98 USD 0.35 (0.38%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

ESGD fiyatı bugün 0.38% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 92.51 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 93.06 aralığında işlem gördü.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

ESGD haberleri

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is ESGD stock price today?

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock is priced at 92.98 today. It trades within 0.38%, yesterday's close was 92.63, and trading volume reached 434. The live price chart of ESGD shows these updates.

Does iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF is currently valued at 92.98. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.45% and USD. View the chart live to track ESGD movements.

How to buy ESGD stock?

You can buy iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF shares at the current price of 92.98. Orders are usually placed near 92.98 or 93.28, while 434 and 0.48% show market activity. Follow ESGD updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into ESGD stock?

Investing in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF involves considering the yearly range 72.33 - 93.97 and current price 92.98. Many compare 3.89% and 13.64% before placing orders at 92.98 or 93.28. Explore the ESGD price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the past year was 93.97. Within 72.33 - 93.97, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 92.63 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) over the year was 72.33. Comparing it with the current 92.98 and 72.33 - 93.97 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ESGD moves on the chart live for more details.

When did ESGD stock split?

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 92.63, and 10.45% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
92.51 93.06
Yıllık aralık
72.33 93.97
Önceki kapanış
92.63
Açılış
92.54
Satış
92.98
Alış
93.28
Düşük
92.51
Yüksek
93.06
Hacim
434
Günlük değişim
0.38%
Aylık değişim
3.89%
6 aylık değişim
13.64%
Yıllık değişim
10.45%
