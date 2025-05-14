- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
ENFR: Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF
ENFR fiyatı bugün 0.12% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 32.22 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 32.41 aralığında işlem gördü.
Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ENFR haberleri
- Midstream/MLP Free Cash Flow Yields Still Strong
- Short-Term Energy Outlook: September 2025
- Sizing Up The Next Wave Of U.S. LNG Export Projects
- How To Cultivate The Right Mindset For Master Limited Partnership (MLP) Investing
- ENFR: The ETF To Capture LNG And Pipeline Growth (NYSEARCA:ENFR)
- MLP/Midstream Earnings So Far: Gas, Dividends, OBBBA & More
- Assessing Oil And Gas Volatility And Yield: Midstream Versus Upstream
- Energy Infrastructure's Fit And Function In Portfolios
- Understanding Master Limited Partnership Payout Ratios
- TPZ: A Solid Option To Invest In The Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TPZ)
- Midstream At Halftime: Defensiveness Wins, Gas In Focus
- It's July 1 And U.S. Liquids Pipelines Are Raising Rates
- Why Lower Inflation Won't Rain On MLP/Midstream’s Parade
- Midstream And MLP Valuations Compelling Vs. History
- MLP Liquidity Vs. Other Infrastructure Alternatives
- What 2022 Taught Us About MLPs As An Inflation Hedge
- How Wildfires Impact Canadian Midstream Operations
- Midstream And MLP Insights: Natural Gas, The Fuel Behind Midstream Resilience In 2025
- How To Get MLP Exposure Without A K-1 Or UBTI
- MLP Risk And Return Vs. Other Energy Assets
- ENFR Is In The Right Place Aat The Right Time (NYSEARCA:ENFR)
- ENFR ETF: There's Still Fossil Fuel Demand, Midstream Is The Bright Spot (NYSEARCA:ENFR)
- Addressing Key Advisor Questions On Midstream/MLPs
- Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Declares Second Quarter Distribution of $0.37707
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is ENFR stock price today?
Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF stock is priced at 32.41 today. It trades within 0.12%, yesterday's close was 32.37, and trading volume reached 94. The live price chart of ENFR shows these updates.
Does Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF stock pay dividends?
Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF is currently valued at 32.41. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.12% and USD. View the chart live to track ENFR movements.
How to buy ENFR stock?
You can buy Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF shares at the current price of 32.41. Orders are usually placed near 32.41 or 32.71, while 94 and 0.53% show market activity. Follow ENFR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ENFR stock?
Investing in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF involves considering the yearly range 27.38 - 34.28 and current price 32.41. Many compare 1.22% and -0.67% before placing orders at 32.41 or 32.71. Explore the ENFR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF in the past year was 34.28. Within 27.38 - 34.28, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.37 helps spot resistance levels. Track Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR) over the year was 27.38. Comparing it with the current 32.41 and 27.38 - 34.28 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ENFR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ENFR stock split?
Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.37, and 14.12% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 32.37
- Açılış
- 32.24
- Satış
- 32.41
- Alış
- 32.71
- Düşük
- 32.22
- Yüksek
- 32.41
- Hacim
- 94
- Günlük değişim
- 0.12%
- Aylık değişim
- 1.22%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -0.67%
- Yıllık değişim
- 14.12%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8