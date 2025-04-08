KotasyonBölümler
Dövizler / EMLP
EMLP: First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

38.27 USD 0.05 (0.13%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

EMLP fiyatı bugün 0.13% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 38.03 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 38.29 aralığında işlem gördü.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is EMLP stock price today?

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund stock is priced at 38.27 today. It trades within 0.13%, yesterday's close was 38.22, and trading volume reached 271. The live price chart of EMLP shows these updates.

Does First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund stock pay dividends?

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund is currently valued at 38.27. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.27% and USD. View the chart live to track EMLP movements.

How to buy EMLP stock?

You can buy First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares at the current price of 38.27. Orders are usually placed near 38.27 or 38.57, while 271 and 0.31% show market activity. Follow EMLP updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into EMLP stock?

Investing in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund involves considering the yearly range 32.62 - 38.52 and current price 38.27. Many compare 1.22% and 2.19% before placing orders at 38.27 or 38.57. Explore the EMLP price chart live with daily changes.

What are VAN DEVENTER & HOCH stock highest prices?

The highest price of VAN DEVENTER & HOCH in the past year was 38.52. Within 32.62 - 38.52, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 38.22 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund performance using the live chart.

What are VAN DEVENTER & HOCH stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of VAN DEVENTER & HOCH (EMLP) over the year was 32.62. Comparing it with the current 38.27 and 32.62 - 38.52 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EMLP moves on the chart live for more details.

When did EMLP stock split?

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 38.22, and 14.27% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
38.03 38.29
Yıllık aralık
32.62 38.52
Önceki kapanış
38.22
Açılış
38.15
Satış
38.27
Alış
38.57
Düşük
38.03
Yüksek
38.29
Hacim
271
Günlük değişim
0.13%
Aylık değişim
1.22%
6 aylık değişim
2.19%
Yıllık değişim
14.27%
