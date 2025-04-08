QuotesSections
EMLP: First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

38.27 USD 0.05 (0.13%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EMLP exchange rate has changed by 0.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.03 and at a high of 38.29.

Follow First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is EMLP stock price today?

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund stock is priced at 38.27 today. It trades within 0.13%, yesterday's close was 38.22, and trading volume reached 271. The live price chart of EMLP shows these updates.

Does First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund stock pay dividends?

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund is currently valued at 38.27. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.27% and USD. View the chart live to track EMLP movements.

How to buy EMLP stock?

You can buy First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares at the current price of 38.27. Orders are usually placed near 38.27 or 38.57, while 271 and 0.31% show market activity. Follow EMLP updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into EMLP stock?

Investing in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund involves considering the yearly range 32.62 - 38.52 and current price 38.27. Many compare 1.22% and 2.19% before placing orders at 38.27 or 38.57. Explore the EMLP price chart live with daily changes.

What are VAN DEVENTER & HOCH stock highest prices?

The highest price of VAN DEVENTER & HOCH in the past year was 38.52. Within 32.62 - 38.52, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 38.22 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund performance using the live chart.

What are VAN DEVENTER & HOCH stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of VAN DEVENTER & HOCH (EMLP) over the year was 32.62. Comparing it with the current 38.27 and 32.62 - 38.52 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EMLP moves on the chart live for more details.

When did EMLP stock split?

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 38.22, and 14.27% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
38.03 38.29
Year Range
32.62 38.52
Previous Close
38.22
Open
38.15
Bid
38.27
Ask
38.57
Low
38.03
High
38.29
Volume
271
Daily Change
0.13%
Month Change
1.22%
6 Months Change
2.19%
Year Change
14.27%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8