EIS: iShares Inc iShares MSCI Israel ETF
EIS fiyatı bugün 2.39% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 99.50 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 100.38 aralığında işlem gördü.
iShares Inc iShares MSCI Israel ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
EIS haberleri
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is EIS stock price today?
iShares Inc iShares MSCI Israel ETF stock is priced at 100.30 today. It trades within 2.39%, yesterday's close was 97.96, and trading volume reached 219. The live price chart of EIS shows these updates.
Does iShares Inc iShares MSCI Israel ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Inc iShares MSCI Israel ETF is currently valued at 100.30. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 51.40% and USD. View the chart live to track EIS movements.
How to buy EIS stock?
You can buy iShares Inc iShares MSCI Israel ETF shares at the current price of 100.30. Orders are usually placed near 100.30 or 100.60, while 219 and 0.20% show market activity. Follow EIS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EIS stock?
Investing in iShares Inc iShares MSCI Israel ETF involves considering the yearly range 64.74 - 100.38 and current price 100.30. Many compare 9.56% and 34.40% before placing orders at 100.30 or 100.60. Explore the EIS price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares MSCI Israel ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the past year was 100.38. Within 64.74 - 100.38, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 97.96 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Inc iShares MSCI Israel ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares MSCI Israel ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares MSCI Israel ETF (EIS) over the year was 64.74. Comparing it with the current 100.30 and 64.74 - 100.38 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EIS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EIS stock split?
iShares Inc iShares MSCI Israel ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 97.96, and 51.40% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 97.96
- Açılış
- 100.10
- Satış
- 100.30
- Alış
- 100.60
- Düşük
- 99.50
- Yüksek
- 100.38
- Hacim
- 219
- Günlük değişim
- 2.39%
- Aylık değişim
- 9.56%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 34.40%
- Yıllık değişim
- 51.40%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8