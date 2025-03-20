- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
EIS: iShares Inc iShares MSCI Israel ETF
EIS 환율이 오늘 3.46%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 97.17이고 고가는 98.34이었습니다.
iShares Inc iShares MSCI Israel ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EIS News
- EIS: Between Attractive Valuations And Geopolitical Tensions
- Best And Worst Country ETFs Since Trump 2.0
- Key ETF Asset Class Performance
- Check Point Software: EPS Growth Acceleration Expected, One Of The Best Charts You'll Find
- The S&P 500 And Nvidia Hit New Highs, But Rotation Trades Are Smarter
- Peace Or Tragedy? Bullish Or Bearish?
- The U.S. bull market is intact — and a key signal is coming from Tel Aviv, says this strategist
- Global Economic Outlook: June 2025
- EIS: An Attractive Fund, But Too Risky At New Highs As War Breaks Out
- Military Conflicts Mostly Haven't Affected Long-Term Stock Growth
- Foreign Direct Investment Trends In The Middle East And North Africa Region
- Israel scraps tariffs on US imports ahead Trump announcement
- EIS ETF: Israel Caught Up In The Tech Selloff, Where To Be A Buyer (NYSEARCA:EIS)
- Global Economic Outlook: March 2025
자주 묻는 질문
What is EIS stock price today?
iShares Inc iShares MSCI Israel ETF stock is priced at 97.96 today. It trades within 3.46%, yesterday's close was 94.68, and trading volume reached 222. The live price chart of EIS shows these updates.
Does iShares Inc iShares MSCI Israel ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Inc iShares MSCI Israel ETF is currently valued at 97.96. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 47.86% and USD. View the chart live to track EIS movements.
How to buy EIS stock?
You can buy iShares Inc iShares MSCI Israel ETF shares at the current price of 97.96. Orders are usually placed near 97.96 or 98.26, while 222 and 0.27% show market activity. Follow EIS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EIS stock?
Investing in iShares Inc iShares MSCI Israel ETF involves considering the yearly range 64.74 - 100.11 and current price 97.96. Many compare 7.00% and 31.26% before placing orders at 97.96 or 98.26. Explore the EIS price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares MSCI Israel ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the past year was 100.11. Within 64.74 - 100.11, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 94.68 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Inc iShares MSCI Israel ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares MSCI Israel ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares MSCI Israel ETF (EIS) over the year was 64.74. Comparing it with the current 97.96 and 64.74 - 100.11 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EIS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EIS stock split?
iShares Inc iShares MSCI Israel ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 94.68, and 47.86% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 94.68
- 시가
- 97.70
- Bid
- 97.96
- Ask
- 98.26
- 저가
- 97.17
- 고가
- 98.34
- 볼륨
- 222
- 일일 변동
- 3.46%
- 월 변동
- 7.00%
- 6개월 변동
- 31.26%
- 년간 변동율
- 47.86%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8