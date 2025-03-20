What is EIS stock price today? iShares Inc iShares MSCI Israel ETF stock is priced at 97.96 today. It trades within 3.46%, yesterday's close was 94.68, and trading volume reached 222. The live price chart of EIS shows these updates.

Does iShares Inc iShares MSCI Israel ETF stock pay dividends? iShares Inc iShares MSCI Israel ETF is currently valued at 97.96. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 47.86% and USD. View the chart live to track EIS movements.

How to buy EIS stock? You can buy iShares Inc iShares MSCI Israel ETF shares at the current price of 97.96. Orders are usually placed near 97.96 or 98.26, while 222 and 0.27% show market activity. Follow EIS updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into EIS stock? Investing in iShares Inc iShares MSCI Israel ETF involves considering the yearly range 64.74 - 100.11 and current price 97.96. Many compare 7.00% and 31.26% before placing orders at 97.96 or 98.26. Explore the EIS price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares MSCI Israel ETF stock highest prices? The highest price of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the past year was 100.11. Within 64.74 - 100.11, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 94.68 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Inc iShares MSCI Israel ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares MSCI Israel ETF stock lowest prices? The lowest price of iShares MSCI Israel ETF (EIS) over the year was 64.74. Comparing it with the current 97.96 and 64.74 - 100.11 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EIS moves on the chart live for more details.