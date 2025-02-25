KotasyonBölümler
DYNF: BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF

59.19 USD 0.17 (0.29%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

DYNF fiyatı bugün 0.29% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 58.80 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 59.23 aralığında işlem gördü.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

DYNF haberleri

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is DYNF stock price today?

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF stock is priced at 59.19 today. It trades within 0.29%, yesterday's close was 59.02, and trading volume reached 7873. The live price chart of DYNF shows these updates.

Does BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF stock pay dividends?

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF is currently valued at 59.19. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 19.91% and USD. View the chart live to track DYNF movements.

How to buy DYNF stock?

You can buy BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF shares at the current price of 59.19. Orders are usually placed near 59.19 or 59.49, while 7873 and 0.29% show market activity. Follow DYNF updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DYNF stock?

Investing in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF involves considering the yearly range 42.12 - 59.35 and current price 59.19. Many compare 4.69% and 21.99% before placing orders at 59.19 or 59.49. Explore the DYNF price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF in the past year was 59.35. Within 42.12 - 59.35, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 59.02 helps spot resistance levels. Track BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (DYNF) over the year was 42.12. Comparing it with the current 59.19 and 42.12 - 59.35 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DYNF moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DYNF stock split?

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 59.02, and 19.91% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
58.80 59.23
Yıllık aralık
42.12 59.35
Önceki kapanış
59.02
Açılış
59.02
Satış
59.19
Alış
59.49
Düşük
58.80
Yüksek
59.23
Hacim
7.873 K
Günlük değişim
0.29%
Aylık değişim
4.69%
6 aylık değişim
21.99%
Yıllık değişim
19.91%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
1.8%
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
-0.3%
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
94.2
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.8