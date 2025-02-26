- Genel bakış
DTD: WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund
DTD fiyatı bugün 0.36% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 83.50 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 84.07 aralığında işlem gördü.
WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is DTD stock price today?
WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund stock is priced at 84.07 today. It trades within 0.36%, yesterday's close was 83.77, and trading volume reached 77. The live price chart of DTD shows these updates.
Does WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund stock pay dividends?
WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund is currently valued at 84.07. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.36% and USD. View the chart live to track DTD movements.
How to buy DTD stock?
You can buy WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund shares at the current price of 84.07. Orders are usually placed near 84.07 or 84.37, while 77 and 0.31% show market activity. Follow DTD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DTD stock?
Investing in WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund involves considering the yearly range 67.09 - 84.30 and current price 84.07. Many compare 2.51% and 9.69% before placing orders at 84.07 or 84.37. Explore the DTD price chart live with daily changes.
What are WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund in the past year was 84.30. Within 67.09 - 84.30, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 83.77 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund performance using the live chart.
What are WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) over the year was 67.09. Comparing it with the current 84.07 and 67.09 - 84.30 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DTD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DTD stock split?
WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 83.77, and 10.36% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 83.77
- Açılış
- 83.81
- Satış
- 84.07
- Alış
- 84.37
- Düşük
- 83.50
- Yüksek
- 84.07
- Hacim
- 77
- Günlük değişim
- 0.36%
- Aylık değişim
- 2.51%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 9.69%
- Yıllık değişim
- 10.36%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8