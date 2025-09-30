- Genel bakış
DIVG: Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P 500 High Divi
DIVG fiyatı bugün 0.12% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 32.47 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 32.63 aralığında işlem gördü.
Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P 500 High Divi hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is DIVG stock price today?
Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P 500 High Divi stock is priced at 32.48 today. It trades within 0.12%, yesterday's close was 32.44, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of DIVG shows these updates.
Does Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P 500 High Divi stock pay dividends?
Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P 500 High Divi is currently valued at 32.48. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.14% and USD. View the chart live to track DIVG movements.
How to buy DIVG stock?
You can buy Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P 500 High Divi shares at the current price of 32.48. Orders are usually placed near 32.48 or 32.78, while 4 and -0.46% show market activity. Follow DIVG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DIVG stock?
Investing in Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P 500 High Divi involves considering the yearly range 27.32 - 32.72 and current price 32.48. Many compare 0.62% and 3.77% before placing orders at 32.48 or 32.78. Explore the DIVG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P 500 High Divi stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P 500 High Divi in the past year was 32.72. Within 27.32 - 32.72, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.44 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P 500 High Divi performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P 500 High Divi stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P 500 High Divi (DIVG) over the year was 27.32. Comparing it with the current 32.48 and 27.32 - 32.72 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DIVG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DIVG stock split?
Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P 500 High Divi has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.44, and 3.14% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 32.44
- Açılış
- 32.63
- Satış
- 32.48
- Alış
- 32.78
- Düşük
- 32.47
- Yüksek
- 32.63
- Hacim
- 4
- Günlük değişim
- 0.12%
- Aylık değişim
- 0.62%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 3.77%
- Yıllık değişim
- 3.14%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8