DIVG: Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P 500 High Divi
DIVG exchange rate has changed by 0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 32.47 and at a high of 32.63.
Follow Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P 500 High Divi dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DIVG stock price today?
Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P 500 High Divi stock is priced at 32.48 today. It trades within 0.12%, yesterday's close was 32.44, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of DIVG shows these updates.
Does Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P 500 High Divi stock pay dividends?
Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P 500 High Divi is currently valued at 32.48. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.14% and USD. View the chart live to track DIVG movements.
How to buy DIVG stock?
You can buy Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P 500 High Divi shares at the current price of 32.48. Orders are usually placed near 32.48 or 32.78, while 4 and -0.46% show market activity. Follow DIVG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DIVG stock?
Investing in Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P 500 High Divi involves considering the yearly range 27.32 - 32.72 and current price 32.48. Many compare 0.62% and 3.77% before placing orders at 32.48 or 32.78. Explore the DIVG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P 500 High Divi stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P 500 High Divi in the past year was 32.72. Within 27.32 - 32.72, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.44 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P 500 High Divi performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P 500 High Divi stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P 500 High Divi (DIVG) over the year was 27.32. Comparing it with the current 32.48 and 27.32 - 32.72 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DIVG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DIVG stock split?
Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P 500 High Divi has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.44, and 3.14% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 32.44
- Open
- 32.63
- Bid
- 32.48
- Ask
- 32.78
- Low
- 32.47
- High
- 32.63
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- 0.12%
- Month Change
- 0.62%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.77%
- Year Change
- 3.14%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.8%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 2.1%
- Act
- -0.3%
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 45.8
- Prev
- 41.5
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.326 M
- Prev
- 7.181 M
- Act
- 94.2
- Fcst
- 100.7
- Prev
- 97.8