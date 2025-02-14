What is DIAL stock price today? Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF stock is priced at 18.47 today. It trades within -0.05%, yesterday's close was 18.48, and trading volume reached 70. The live price chart of DIAL shows these updates.

Does Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF stock pay dividends? Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF is currently valued at 18.47. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.11% and USD. View the chart live to track DIAL movements.

How to buy DIAL stock? You can buy Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF shares at the current price of 18.47. Orders are usually placed near 18.47 or 18.77, while 70 and 0.05% show market activity. Follow DIAL updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DIAL stock? Investing in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF involves considering the yearly range 17.27 - 18.57 and current price 18.47. Many compare 1.76% and 3.59% before placing orders at 18.47 or 18.77. Explore the DIAL price chart live with daily changes.

What are Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF stock highest prices? The highest price of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the past year was 18.57. Within 17.27 - 18.57, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 18.48 helps spot resistance levels. Track Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF stock lowest prices? The lowest price of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) over the year was 17.27. Comparing it with the current 18.47 and 17.27 - 18.57 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DIAL moves on the chart live for more details.