DGIN: VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Digital India ETF
DGIN fiyatı bugün -0.40% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 39.84 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 39.92 aralığında işlem gördü.
VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Digital India ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
DGIN haberleri
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is DGIN stock price today?
VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Digital India ETF stock is priced at 39.92 today. It trades within -0.40%, yesterday's close was 40.08, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of DGIN shows these updates.
Does VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Digital India ETF stock pay dividends?
VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Digital India ETF is currently valued at 39.92. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -11.21% and USD. View the chart live to track DGIN movements.
How to buy DGIN stock?
You can buy VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Digital India ETF shares at the current price of 39.92. Orders are usually placed near 39.92 or 40.22, while 2 and 0.20% show market activity. Follow DGIN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DGIN stock?
Investing in VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Digital India ETF involves considering the yearly range 35.10 - 46.63 and current price 39.92. Many compare -2.78% and 3.37% before placing orders at 39.92 or 40.22. Explore the DGIN price chart live with daily changes.
What are VanEck Digital India ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of VanEck Digital India ETF in the past year was 46.63. Within 35.10 - 46.63, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 40.08 helps spot resistance levels. Track VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Digital India ETF performance using the live chart.
What are VanEck Digital India ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of VanEck Digital India ETF (DGIN) over the year was 35.10. Comparing it with the current 39.92 and 35.10 - 46.63 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DGIN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DGIN stock split?
VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Digital India ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 40.08, and -11.21% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 40.08
- Açılış
- 39.84
- Satış
- 39.92
- Alış
- 40.22
- Düşük
- 39.84
- Yüksek
- 39.92
- Hacim
- 2
- Günlük değişim
- -0.40%
- Aylık değişim
- -2.78%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 3.37%
- Yıllık değişim
- -11.21%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8