DGIN: VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Digital India ETF
DGIN 환율이 오늘 -0.69%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 40.05이고 고가는 40.14이었습니다.
VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Digital India ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
DGIN News
자주 묻는 질문
What is DGIN stock price today?
VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Digital India ETF stock is priced at 40.08 today. It trades within -0.69%, yesterday's close was 40.36, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of DGIN shows these updates.
Does VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Digital India ETF stock pay dividends?
VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Digital India ETF is currently valued at 40.08. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -10.85% and USD. View the chart live to track DGIN movements.
How to buy DGIN stock?
You can buy VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Digital India ETF shares at the current price of 40.08. Orders are usually placed near 40.08 or 40.38, while 4 and -0.15% show market activity. Follow DGIN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DGIN stock?
Investing in VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Digital India ETF involves considering the yearly range 35.10 - 46.63 and current price 40.08. Many compare -2.39% and 3.78% before placing orders at 40.08 or 40.38. Explore the DGIN price chart live with daily changes.
What are VanEck Digital India ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of VanEck Digital India ETF in the past year was 46.63. Within 35.10 - 46.63, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 40.36 helps spot resistance levels. Track VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Digital India ETF performance using the live chart.
What are VanEck Digital India ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of VanEck Digital India ETF (DGIN) over the year was 35.10. Comparing it with the current 40.08 and 35.10 - 46.63 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DGIN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DGIN stock split?
VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Digital India ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 40.36, and -10.85% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 40.36
- 시가
- 40.14
- Bid
- 40.08
- Ask
- 40.38
- 저가
- 40.05
- 고가
- 40.14
- 볼륨
- 4
- 일일 변동
- -0.69%
- 월 변동
- -2.39%
- 6개월 변동
- 3.78%
- 년간 변동율
- -10.85%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8