DFSCW: DEFSEC Technologies Inc.

0.0401 USD 0.0008 (2.04%)
Sektör: Diğer semboller Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

DFSCW fiyatı bugün 2.04% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 0.0401 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 0.0499 aralığında işlem gördü.

DEFSEC Technologies Inc. hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is DFSCW stock price today?

DEFSEC Technologies Inc. stock is priced at 0.0401 today. It trades within 2.04%, yesterday's close was 0.0393, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of DFSCW shows these updates.

Does DEFSEC Technologies Inc. stock pay dividends?

DEFSEC Technologies Inc. is currently valued at 0.0401. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -42.71% and USD. View the chart live to track DFSCW movements.

How to buy DFSCW stock?

You can buy DEFSEC Technologies Inc. shares at the current price of 0.0401. Orders are usually placed near 0.0401 or 0.0431, while 4 and -12.64% show market activity. Follow DFSCW updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DFSCW stock?

Investing in DEFSEC Technologies Inc. involves considering the yearly range 0.0200 - 0.0700 and current price 0.0401. Many compare 28.94% and -42.71% before placing orders at 0.0401 or 0.0431. Explore the DFSCW price chart live with daily changes.

What are DEFSEC Technologies Inc. stock highest prices?

The highest price of DEFSEC Technologies Inc. in the past year was 0.0700. Within 0.0200 - 0.0700, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.0393 helps spot resistance levels. Track DEFSEC Technologies Inc. performance using the live chart.

What are DEFSEC Technologies Inc. stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of DEFSEC Technologies Inc. (DFSCW) over the year was 0.0200. Comparing it with the current 0.0401 and 0.0200 - 0.0700 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DFSCW moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DFSCW stock split?

DEFSEC Technologies Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.0393, and -42.71% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
0.0401 0.0499
Yıllık aralık
0.0200 0.0700
Önceki kapanış
0.0393
Açılış
0.0459
Satış
0.0401
Alış
0.0431
Düşük
0.0401
Yüksek
0.0499
Hacim
4
Günlük değişim
2.04%
Aylık değişim
28.94%
6 aylık değişim
-42.71%
Yıllık değişim
-42.71%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.4