DFEV: Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF
DFEV fiyatı bugün 0.44% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 31.79 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 31.89 aralığında işlem gördü.
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
DFEV haberleri
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is DFEV stock price today?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF stock is priced at 31.89 today. It trades within 0.44%, yesterday's close was 31.75, and trading volume reached 325. The live price chart of DFEV shows these updates.
Does Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF stock pay dividends?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF is currently valued at 31.89. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.66% and USD. View the chart live to track DFEV movements.
How to buy DFEV stock?
You can buy Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF shares at the current price of 31.89. Orders are usually placed near 31.89 or 32.19, while 325 and 0.19% show market activity. Follow DFEV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DFEV stock?
Investing in Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.60 - 32.69 and current price 31.89. Many compare 4.80% and 17.98% before placing orders at 31.89 or 32.19. Explore the DFEV price chart live with daily changes.
What are Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the past year was 32.69. Within 23.60 - 32.69, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 31.75 helps spot resistance levels. Track Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) over the year was 23.60. Comparing it with the current 31.89 and 23.60 - 32.69 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DFEV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DFEV stock split?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 31.75, and 11.66% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 31.75
- Açılış
- 31.83
- Satış
- 31.89
- Alış
- 32.19
- Düşük
- 31.79
- Yüksek
- 31.89
- Hacim
- 325
- Günlük değişim
- 0.44%
- Aylık değişim
- 4.80%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 17.98%
- Yıllık değişim
- 11.66%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -19 K
- Önceki
- 54 K
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 52.8
- Önceki
- 53.0
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- -0.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 2.655 M
- Önceki
- -0.607 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.116 M
- Önceki
- 0.177 M