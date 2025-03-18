QuotesSections
Currencies / DFEV
DFEV: Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

31.89 USD 0.14 (0.44%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DFEV exchange rate has changed by 0.44% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.79 and at a high of 31.89.

Follow Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is DFEV stock price today?

Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF stock is priced at 31.89 today. It trades within 0.44%, yesterday's close was 31.75, and trading volume reached 325. The live price chart of DFEV shows these updates.

Does Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF stock pay dividends?

Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF is currently valued at 31.89. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.66% and USD. View the chart live to track DFEV movements.

How to buy DFEV stock?

You can buy Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF shares at the current price of 31.89. Orders are usually placed near 31.89 or 32.19, while 325 and 0.19% show market activity. Follow DFEV updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DFEV stock?

Investing in Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.60 - 32.69 and current price 31.89. Many compare 4.80% and 17.98% before placing orders at 31.89 or 32.19. Explore the DFEV price chart live with daily changes.

What are Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the past year was 32.69. Within 23.60 - 32.69, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 31.75 helps spot resistance levels. Track Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) over the year was 23.60. Comparing it with the current 31.89 and 23.60 - 32.69 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DFEV moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DFEV stock split?

Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 31.75, and 11.66% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
31.79 31.89
Year Range
23.60 32.69
Previous Close
31.75
Open
31.83
Bid
31.89
Ask
32.19
Low
31.79
High
31.89
Volume
325
Daily Change
0.44%
Month Change
4.80%
6 Months Change
17.98%
Year Change
11.66%
01 October, Wednesday
12:15
USD
ADP Nonfarm Employment Change
Act
Fcst
-19 K
Prev
54 K
13:45
USD
S&P Global Manufacturing PMI
Act
Fcst
52.8
Prev
53.0
14:00
USD
Construction Spending m/m
Act
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
-0.1%
14:00
USD
ISM Manufacturing PMI
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
ISM Manufacturing Employment
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
2.655 M
Prev
-0.607 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-0.116 M
Prev
0.177 M