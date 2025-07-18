Dövizler / DEA
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
DEA: Easterly Government Properties Inc
22.93 USD 0.64 (2.72%)
Sektör: Gayrimenkul Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
DEA fiyatı bugün -2.72% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 22.90 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 23.61 aralığında işlem gördü.
Easterly Government Properties Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DEA haberleri
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Real Estate Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields - Easterly Government Props (NYSE:DEA), Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK)
- Slacking Into A Rate Cut
- Easterly acquires satellite facility leased to York Space Systems
- Before The Fed Blinks: 8% Yields That Wall Street Is Sleeping On
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Welltower, Terreno Realty and Easterly Government Properties
- Easterly Government Properties Stock: Over 8% Dividend, Worth Buying (NYSE:DEA)
- Top 3 Equity REITs Worth Buying as Industry Prospects Improve
- Easterly Government (DEA): 8% Yield And Tailwinds From Lower Rates Could Generate Alpha
- Bill Miller's MSTR Bitcoin Bet Soars 40% As His Fund Piles Into Housing, Energy And Autos In Bold Q2 Moves - Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)
- Powell Pivot Sparks REIT Rebound
- Easterly Government Properties amends and upsizes term loan to $200 million
- Easterly Government Properties: Reliable REIT With Mission-Critical Assets Too Cheap (DEA)
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Real Estate With Over 7% Dividend Yields - Easterly Government Props (NYSE:DEA), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)
- Easterly (DEA) Q2 Revenue Jumps 10%
- Earnings call transcript: Easterly Government Properties Q2 2025 beats earnings expectations
- Easterly Government Properties (DEA) Meets Q2 FFO Estimates
- Alexander's (ALX) Lags Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates
- Weak Jobs Report Creates A Golden Buying Opportunity For These 3 Stocks
- Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) Tops Q2 FFO Estimates
- Sell Alert: 3 REITs That Will Likely Cut Their Dividend
- Easterly Government Properties declares $0.45 quarterly dividend
- Boston Properties (BXP) Q2 FFO and Revenues Top Estimates
- 8%-Yielding Portfolio: Building The Near-Perfect Dividend Snowball
- Buy Alert: Well-Covered 8% Yields That The Market Is Overlooking
Günlük aralık
22.90 23.61
Yıllık aralık
7.79 23.82
- Önceki kapanış
- 23.57
- Açılış
- 23.61
- Satış
- 22.93
- Alış
- 23.23
- Düşük
- 22.90
- Yüksek
- 23.61
- Hacim
- 867
- Günlük değişim
- -2.72%
- Aylık değişim
- 0.88%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 116.73%
- Yıllık değişim
- 68.73%
21 Eylül, Pazar