FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / DEA
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

DEA: Easterly Government Properties Inc

22.93 USD 0.64 (2.72%)
Sektör: Gayrimenkul Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

DEA fiyatı bugün -2.72% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 22.90 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 23.61 aralığında işlem gördü.

Easterly Government Properties Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DEA haberleri

Günlük aralık
22.90 23.61
Yıllık aralık
7.79 23.82
Önceki kapanış
23.57
Açılış
23.61
Satış
22.93
Alış
23.23
Düşük
22.90
Yüksek
23.61
Hacim
867
Günlük değişim
-2.72%
Aylık değişim
0.88%
6 aylık değişim
116.73%
Yıllık değişim
68.73%
21 Eylül, Pazar