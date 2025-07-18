Moedas / DEA
DEA: Easterly Government Properties Inc
23.46 USD 0.23 (0.99%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do DEA para hoje mudou para 0.99%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 23.41 e o mais alto foi 23.67.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Easterly Government Properties Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
23.41 23.67
Faixa anual
7.79 23.82
- Fechamento anterior
- 23.23
- Open
- 23.61
- Bid
- 23.46
- Ask
- 23.76
- Low
- 23.41
- High
- 23.67
- Volume
- 187
- Mudança diária
- 0.99%
- Mudança mensal
- 3.21%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 121.74%
- Mudança anual
- 72.63%
