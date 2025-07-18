Währungen / DEA
DEA: Easterly Government Properties Inc
23.57 USD 0.34 (1.46%)
Sektor: Immobilien Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von DEA hat sich für heute um 1.46% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 23.40 bis zu einem Hoch von 23.73 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Easterly Government Properties Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
23.40 23.73
Jahresspanne
7.79 23.82
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 23.23
- Eröffnung
- 23.51
- Bid
- 23.57
- Ask
- 23.87
- Tief
- 23.40
- Hoch
- 23.73
- Volumen
- 1.069 K
- Tagesänderung
- 1.46%
- Monatsänderung
- 3.70%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 122.78%
- Jahresänderung
- 73.44%
