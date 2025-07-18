KurseKategorien
Währungen / DEA
Zurück zum Aktien

DEA: Easterly Government Properties Inc

23.57 USD 0.34 (1.46%)
Sektor: Immobilien Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von DEA hat sich für heute um 1.46% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 23.40 bis zu einem Hoch von 23.73 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Easterly Government Properties Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DEA News

Tagesspanne
23.40 23.73
Jahresspanne
7.79 23.82
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
23.23
Eröffnung
23.51
Bid
23.57
Ask
23.87
Tief
23.40
Hoch
23.73
Volumen
1.069 K
Tagesänderung
1.46%
Monatsänderung
3.70%
6-Monatsänderung
122.78%
Jahresänderung
73.44%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K