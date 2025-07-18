QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / DEA
Tornare a Azioni

DEA: Easterly Government Properties Inc

22.93 USD 0.64 (2.72%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio DEA ha avuto una variazione del -2.72% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 22.90 e ad un massimo di 23.61.

Segui le dinamiche di Easterly Government Properties Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DEA News

Intervallo Giornaliero
22.90 23.61
Intervallo Annuale
7.79 23.82
Chiusura Precedente
23.57
Apertura
23.61
Bid
22.93
Ask
23.23
Minimo
22.90
Massimo
23.61
Volume
867
Variazione giornaliera
-2.72%
Variazione Mensile
0.88%
Variazione Semestrale
116.73%
Variazione Annuale
68.73%
20 settembre, sabato