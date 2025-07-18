Valute / DEA
DEA: Easterly Government Properties Inc
22.93 USD 0.64 (2.72%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio DEA ha avuto una variazione del -2.72% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 22.90 e ad un massimo di 23.61.
Segui le dinamiche di Easterly Government Properties Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
22.90 23.61
Intervallo Annuale
7.79 23.82
- Chiusura Precedente
- 23.57
- Apertura
- 23.61
- Bid
- 22.93
- Ask
- 23.23
- Minimo
- 22.90
- Massimo
- 23.61
- Volume
- 867
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.72%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.88%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 116.73%
- Variazione Annuale
- 68.73%
20 settembre, sabato