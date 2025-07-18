Currencies / DEA
DEA: Easterly Government Properties Inc
23.34 USD 0.02 (0.09%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DEA exchange rate has changed by -0.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.26 and at a high of 23.54.
Follow Easterly Government Properties Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
DEA News
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Real Estate Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields - Easterly Government Props (NYSE:DEA), Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK)
- Slacking Into A Rate Cut
- Easterly acquires satellite facility leased to York Space Systems
- Before The Fed Blinks: 8% Yields That Wall Street Is Sleeping On
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Welltower, Terreno Realty and Easterly Government Properties
- Easterly Government Properties Stock: Over 8% Dividend, Worth Buying (NYSE:DEA)
- Top 3 Equity REITs Worth Buying as Industry Prospects Improve
- Easterly Government (DEA): 8% Yield And Tailwinds From Lower Rates Could Generate Alpha
- Bill Miller's MSTR Bitcoin Bet Soars 40% As His Fund Piles Into Housing, Energy And Autos In Bold Q2 Moves - Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)
- Powell Pivot Sparks REIT Rebound
- Easterly Government Properties amends and upsizes term loan to $200 million
- Easterly Government Properties: Reliable REIT With Mission-Critical Assets Too Cheap (DEA)
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Real Estate With Over 7% Dividend Yields - Easterly Government Props (NYSE:DEA), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)
- Easterly (DEA) Q2 Revenue Jumps 10%
- Earnings call transcript: Easterly Government Properties Q2 2025 beats earnings expectations
- Easterly Government Properties (DEA) Meets Q2 FFO Estimates
- Alexander's (ALX) Lags Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates
- Weak Jobs Report Creates A Golden Buying Opportunity For These 3 Stocks
- Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) Tops Q2 FFO Estimates
- Sell Alert: 3 REITs That Will Likely Cut Their Dividend
- Easterly Government Properties declares $0.45 quarterly dividend
- Boston Properties (BXP) Q2 FFO and Revenues Top Estimates
- 8%-Yielding Portfolio: Building The Near-Perfect Dividend Snowball
- Buy Alert: Well-Covered 8% Yields That The Market Is Overlooking
Daily Range
23.26 23.54
Year Range
7.79 23.82
- Previous Close
- 23.36
- Open
- 23.29
- Bid
- 23.34
- Ask
- 23.64
- Low
- 23.26
- High
- 23.54
- Volume
- 241
- Daily Change
- -0.09%
- Month Change
- 2.68%
- 6 Months Change
- 120.60%
- Year Change
- 71.74%
