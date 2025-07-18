通貨 / DEA
DEA: Easterly Government Properties Inc
23.57 USD 0.34 (1.46%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
DEAの今日の為替レートは、1.46%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり23.40の安値と23.73の高値で取引されました。
Easterly Government Properties Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
DEA News
1日のレンジ
23.40 23.73
1年のレンジ
7.79 23.82
- 以前の終値
- 23.23
- 始値
- 23.51
- 買値
- 23.57
- 買値
- 23.87
- 安値
- 23.40
- 高値
- 23.73
- 出来高
- 1.069 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.46%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.70%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 122.78%
- 1年の変化
- 73.44%
