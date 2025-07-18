货币 / DEA
DEA: Easterly Government Properties Inc
23.36 USD 0.06 (0.26%)
版块: 房地产 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日DEA汇率已更改0.26%。当日，交易品种以低点23.33和高点23.62进行交易。
关注Easterly Government Properties Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DEA新闻
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Real Estate Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields - Easterly Government Props (NYSE:DEA), Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK)
- Slacking Into A Rate Cut
- Easterly acquires satellite facility leased to York Space Systems
- Before The Fed Blinks: 8% Yields That Wall Street Is Sleeping On
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Welltower, Terreno Realty and Easterly Government Properties
- Easterly Government Properties Stock: Over 8% Dividend, Worth Buying (NYSE:DEA)
- Top 3 Equity REITs Worth Buying as Industry Prospects Improve
- Easterly Government (DEA): 8% Yield And Tailwinds From Lower Rates Could Generate Alpha
- Bill Miller's MSTR Bitcoin Bet Soars 40% As His Fund Piles Into Housing, Energy And Autos In Bold Q2 Moves - Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)
- Powell Pivot Sparks REIT Rebound
- Easterly Government Properties amends and upsizes term loan to $200 million
- Easterly Government Properties: Reliable REIT With Mission-Critical Assets Too Cheap (DEA)
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Real Estate With Over 7% Dividend Yields - Easterly Government Props (NYSE:DEA), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)
- Easterly (DEA) Q2 Revenue Jumps 10%
- Earnings call transcript: Easterly Government Properties Q2 2025 beats earnings expectations
- Easterly Government Properties (DEA) Meets Q2 FFO Estimates
- Alexander's (ALX) Lags Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates
- Weak Jobs Report Creates A Golden Buying Opportunity For These 3 Stocks
- Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) Tops Q2 FFO Estimates
- Sell Alert: 3 REITs That Will Likely Cut Their Dividend
- Easterly Government Properties declares $0.45 quarterly dividend
- Boston Properties (BXP) Q2 FFO and Revenues Top Estimates
- 8%-Yielding Portfolio: Building The Near-Perfect Dividend Snowball
- Buy Alert: Well-Covered 8% Yields That The Market Is Overlooking
日范围
23.33 23.62
年范围
7.79 23.82
- 前一天收盘价
- 23.30
- 开盘价
- 23.34
- 卖价
- 23.36
- 买价
- 23.66
- 最低价
- 23.33
- 最高价
- 23.62
- 交易量
- 234
- 日变化
- 0.26%
- 月变化
- 2.77%
- 6个月变化
- 120.79%
- 年变化
- 71.89%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值