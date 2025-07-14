FiyatlarBölümler
DCO: Ducommun Incorporated

94.13 USD 1.85 (1.93%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

DCO fiyatı bugün -1.93% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 92.53 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 96.49 aralığında işlem gördü.

Ducommun Incorporated hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
92.53 96.49
Yıllık aralık
51.76 96.49
Önceki kapanış
95.98
Açılış
96.49
Satış
94.13
Alış
94.43
Düşük
92.53
Yüksek
96.49
Hacim
306
Günlük değişim
-1.93%
Aylık değişim
4.07%
6 aylık değişim
63.28%
Yıllık değişim
43.16%
