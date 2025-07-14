Dövizler / DCO
DCO: Ducommun Incorporated
94.13 USD 1.85 (1.93%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
DCO fiyatı bugün -1.93% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 92.53 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 96.49 aralığında işlem gördü.
Ducommun Incorporated hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
DCO haberleri
Günlük aralık
92.53 96.49
Yıllık aralık
51.76 96.49
- Önceki kapanış
- 95.98
- Açılış
- 96.49
- Satış
- 94.13
- Alış
- 94.43
- Düşük
- 92.53
- Yüksek
- 96.49
- Hacim
- 306
- Günlük değişim
- -1.93%
- Aylık değişim
- 4.07%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 63.28%
- Yıllık değişim
- 43.16%
21 Eylül, Pazar