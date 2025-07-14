Valute / DCO
DCO: Ducommun Incorporated
94.13 USD 1.85 (1.93%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio DCO ha avuto una variazione del -1.93% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 92.53 e ad un massimo di 96.49.
Segui le dinamiche di Ducommun Incorporated. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
DCO News
- Il titolo Ducommun raggiunge il massimo storico a 95,96 USD
- Ducommun stock hits all-time high at 95.96 USD
- Ducommun Incorporated (DCO) Presents at Jefferies Mining and Industrials Conference 2025 - Slideshow (NYSE:DCO)
- Ducommun Incorporated (DCO) Presents at Gabelli Funds' 31st Annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium - Slideshow (NYSE:DCO)
- Are Aerospace Stocks Lagging Ducommun (DCO) This Year?
- Ducommun Inc stock reaches all-time high of 94.13 USD
- Bear of the Day: Albany International (AIN)
- Ducommun Q2: Defense Strength Offsets Commercial Weakness (DCO)
- Truist Securities reiterates Buy rating on Ducommun stock amid commercial destocking
- Ducommun stock hits all-time high at 93.58 USD
- Ducommun Incorporated 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:DCO)
- Ducommun Incorporated (DCO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- RBC Capital raises Ducommun stock price target to $100 on defense growth
- Ducommun Q2 2025 slides: Defense strength drives record EBITDA despite aerospace headwinds
- Ducommun (DCO) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Ducommun earnings beat by $0.06, revenue topped estimates
- Spirit Aerosystems (SPR) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Is Ducommun (DCO) Stock Outpacing Its Aerospace Peers This Year?
- Ducommun stock hits all-time high, reaching 91.9 USD
- Rewey Asset Management Q2 2025 Investment Letter
- Ducommun stock hits all-time high at 91.26 USD
- Is Ducommun (DCO) Outperforming Other Aerospace Stocks This Year?
- Here's Why Ducommun (DCO) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
- Ducommun Inc stock hits all-time high at 87.07 USD
Intervallo Giornaliero
92.53 96.49
Intervallo Annuale
51.76 96.49
- Chiusura Precedente
- 95.98
- Apertura
- 96.49
- Bid
- 94.13
- Ask
- 94.43
- Minimo
- 92.53
- Massimo
- 96.49
- Volume
- 306
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.93%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.07%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 63.28%
- Variazione Annuale
- 43.16%
20 settembre, sabato