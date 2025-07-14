QuotazioniSezioni
DCO: Ducommun Incorporated

94.13 USD 1.85 (1.93%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio DCO ha avuto una variazione del -1.93% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 92.53 e ad un massimo di 96.49.

Segui le dinamiche di Ducommun Incorporated. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
92.53 96.49
Intervallo Annuale
51.76 96.49
Chiusura Precedente
95.98
Apertura
96.49
Bid
94.13
Ask
94.43
Minimo
92.53
Massimo
96.49
Volume
306
Variazione giornaliera
-1.93%
Variazione Mensile
4.07%
Variazione Semestrale
63.28%
Variazione Annuale
43.16%
