통화 / DCO
DCO: Ducommun Incorporated
94.13 USD 1.85 (1.93%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
DCO 환율이 오늘 -1.93%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 92.53이고 고가는 96.49이었습니다.
Ducommun Incorporated 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
92.53 96.49
년간 변동
51.76 96.49
- 이전 종가
- 95.98
- 시가
- 96.49
- Bid
- 94.13
- Ask
- 94.43
- 저가
- 92.53
- 고가
- 96.49
- 볼륨
- 306
- 일일 변동
- -1.93%
- 월 변동
- 4.07%
- 6개월 변동
- 63.28%
- 년간 변동율
- 43.16%
20 9월, 토요일