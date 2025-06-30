货币 / DCO
DCO: Ducommun Incorporated
94.03 USD 0.73 (0.78%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日DCO汇率已更改0.78%。当日，交易品种以低点92.62和高点94.31进行交易。
关注Ducommun Incorporated动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
92.62 94.31
年范围
51.76 95.93
- 前一天收盘价
- 93.30
- 开盘价
- 93.26
- 卖价
- 94.03
- 买价
- 94.33
- 最低价
- 92.62
- 最高价
- 94.31
- 交易量
- 265
- 日变化
- 0.78%
- 月变化
- 3.96%
- 6个月变化
- 63.10%
- 年变化
- 43.01%
