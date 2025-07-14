クォートセクション
通貨 / DCO
株に戻る

DCO: Ducommun Incorporated

95.98 USD 0.88 (0.93%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

DCOの今日の為替レートは、0.93%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり93.80の安値と96.13の高値で取引されました。

Ducommun Incorporatedダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DCO News

1日のレンジ
93.80 96.13
1年のレンジ
51.76 96.13
以前の終値
95.10
始値
94.97
買値
95.98
買値
96.28
安値
93.80
高値
96.13
出来高
327
1日の変化
0.93%
1ヶ月の変化
6.11%
6ヶ月の変化
66.49%
1年の変化
45.98%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K