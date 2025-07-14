通貨 / DCO
DCO: Ducommun Incorporated
95.98 USD 0.88 (0.93%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
DCOの今日の為替レートは、0.93%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり93.80の安値と96.13の高値で取引されました。
Ducommun Incorporatedダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
93.80 96.13
1年のレンジ
51.76 96.13
- 以前の終値
- 95.10
- 始値
- 94.97
- 買値
- 95.98
- 買値
- 96.28
- 安値
- 93.80
- 高値
- 96.13
- 出来高
- 327
- 1日の変化
- 0.93%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 6.11%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 66.49%
- 1年の変化
- 45.98%
