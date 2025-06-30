Currencies / DCO
DCO: Ducommun Incorporated
93.30 USD 1.23 (1.34%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DCO exchange rate has changed by 1.34% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 92.50 and at a high of 93.78.
Follow Ducommun Incorporated dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
DCO News
Daily Range
92.50 93.78
Year Range
51.76 95.93
- Previous Close
- 92.07
- Open
- 92.50
- Bid
- 93.30
- Ask
- 93.60
- Low
- 92.50
- High
- 93.78
- Volume
- 118
- Daily Change
- 1.34%
- Month Change
- 3.15%
- 6 Months Change
- 61.84%
- Year Change
- 41.90%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%