DAICW: CID Holdco, Inc.

0.1548 USD 0.0023 (1.51%)
Sektör: Diğer semboller Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

DAICW fiyatı bugün 1.51% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 0.1350 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 0.1575 aralığında işlem gördü.

CID Holdco, Inc. hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is DAICW stock price today?

CID Holdco, Inc. stock is priced at 0.1548 today. It trades within 1.51%, yesterday's close was 0.1525, and trading volume reached 27. The live price chart of DAICW shows these updates.

Does CID Holdco, Inc. stock pay dividends?

CID Holdco, Inc. is currently valued at 0.1548. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 54.80% and USD. View the chart live to track DAICW movements.

How to buy DAICW stock?

You can buy CID Holdco, Inc. shares at the current price of 0.1548. Orders are usually placed near 0.1548 or 0.1578, while 27 and 0.85% show market activity. Follow DAICW updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DAICW stock?

Investing in CID Holdco, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 0.0600 - 0.2000 and current price 0.1548. Many compare -11.54% and 54.80% before placing orders at 0.1548 or 0.1578. Explore the DAICW price chart live with daily changes.

What are CID Holdco, Inc. stock highest prices?

The highest price of CID Holdco, Inc. in the past year was 0.2000. Within 0.0600 - 0.2000, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.1525 helps spot resistance levels. Track CID Holdco, Inc. performance using the live chart.

What are CID Holdco, Inc. stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of CID Holdco, Inc. (DAICW) over the year was 0.0600. Comparing it with the current 0.1548 and 0.0600 - 0.2000 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DAICW moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DAICW stock split?

CID Holdco, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.1525, and 54.80% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
0.1350 0.1575
Yıllık aralık
0.0600 0.2000
Önceki kapanış
0.1525
Açılış
0.1535
Satış
0.1548
Alış
0.1578
Düşük
0.1350
Yüksek
0.1575
Hacim
27
Günlük değişim
1.51%
Aylık değişim
-11.54%
6 aylık değişim
54.80%
Yıllık değişim
54.80%
