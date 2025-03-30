KotasyonBölümler
Dövizler / CWB
CWB: SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

90.54 USD 0.04 (0.04%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

CWB fiyatı bugün 0.04% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 89.95 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 90.73 aralığında işlem gördü.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is CWB stock price today?

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF stock is priced at 90.54 today. It trades within 0.04%, yesterday's close was 90.50, and trading volume reached 533. The live price chart of CWB shows these updates.

Does SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF stock pay dividends?

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF is currently valued at 90.54. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 18.20% and USD. View the chart live to track CWB movements.

How to buy CWB stock?

You can buy SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF shares at the current price of 90.54. Orders are usually placed near 90.54 or 90.84, while 533 and 0.27% show market activity. Follow CWB updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into CWB stock?

Investing in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF involves considering the yearly range 70.56 - 91.10 and current price 90.54. Many compare 5.80% and 18.54% before placing orders at 90.54 or 90.84. Explore the CWB price chart live with daily changes.

What are SPDR(R) Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of SPDR(R) Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the past year was 91.10. Within 70.56 - 91.10, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 90.50 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF performance using the live chart.

What are SPDR(R) Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SPDR(R) Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) over the year was 70.56. Comparing it with the current 90.54 and 70.56 - 91.10 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CWB moves on the chart live for more details.

When did CWB stock split?

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 90.50, and 18.20% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
89.95 90.73
Yıllık aralık
70.56 91.10
Önceki kapanış
90.50
Açılış
90.30
Satış
90.54
Alış
90.84
Düşük
89.95
Yüksek
90.73
Hacim
533
Günlük değişim
0.04%
Aylık değişim
5.80%
6 aylık değişim
18.54%
Yıllık değişim
18.20%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
1.8%
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
-0.3%
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
94.2
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.8