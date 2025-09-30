KotasyonBölümler
Dövizler / CTO-PA
CTO-PA: CTO Realty Growth Inc 6.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Pre

21.81 USD 0.14 (0.65%)
Sektör: Gayrimenkul Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

CTO-PA fiyatı bugün 0.65% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 21.67 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 21.96 aralığında işlem gördü.

CTO Realty Growth Inc 6.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Pre hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is CTO-PA stock price today?

CTO Realty Growth Inc 6.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Pre stock is priced at 21.81 today. It trades within 0.65%, yesterday's close was 21.67, and trading volume reached 15. The live price chart of CTO-PA shows these updates.

Does CTO Realty Growth Inc 6.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Pre stock pay dividends?

CTO Realty Growth Inc 6.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Pre is currently valued at 21.81. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.07% and USD. View the chart live to track CTO-PA movements.

How to buy CTO-PA stock?

You can buy CTO Realty Growth Inc 6.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Pre shares at the current price of 21.81. Orders are usually placed near 21.81 or 22.11, while 15 and -0.68% show market activity. Follow CTO-PA updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into CTO-PA stock?

Investing in CTO Realty Growth Inc 6.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Pre involves considering the yearly range 20.08 - 23.00 and current price 21.81. Many compare -2.59% and 7.07% before placing orders at 21.81 or 22.11. Explore the CTO-PA price chart live with daily changes.

What are CTO Realty Growth, Inc. stock highest prices?

The highest price of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. in the past year was 23.00. Within 20.08 - 23.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.67 helps spot resistance levels. Track CTO Realty Growth Inc 6.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Pre performance using the live chart.

What are CTO Realty Growth, Inc. stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO-PA) over the year was 20.08. Comparing it with the current 21.81 and 20.08 - 23.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CTO-PA moves on the chart live for more details.

When did CTO-PA stock split?

CTO Realty Growth Inc 6.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Pre has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.67, and 7.07% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
21.67 21.96
Yıllık aralık
20.08 23.00
Önceki kapanış
21.67
Açılış
21.96
Satış
21.81
Alış
22.11
Düşük
21.67
Yüksek
21.96
Hacim
15
Günlük değişim
0.65%
Aylık değişim
-2.59%
6 aylık değişim
7.07%
Yıllık değişim
7.07%
