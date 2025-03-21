Dövizler / CTM
CTM: Castellum Inc
1.06 USD 0.01 (0.93%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
CTM fiyatı bugün -0.93% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 1.04 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 1.09 aralığında işlem gördü.
Castellum Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
CTM haberleri
- Castellum: Record Revenue, Positive EBITDA, And A Cheap Valuation Make It A Buy (NYSE:CTM)
- Canterra begins drilling after 3D survey reveals promising targets
- Morocco stocks lower at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares down 0.41%
- Castellum forms reseller agreement with Tradewinds Networks
- Castellum raises $4.5 million through warrant exercises
- Morocco stocks lower at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares down 0.41%
- Castellum reduces long-term debt to under $5 million, wins $103.3m contract
- Morocco stocks higher at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares up 0.19%
- Castellum forms reseller agreement with AmpliTech for tech products
- Morocco stocks lower at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares down 0.97%
- Morocco stocks higher at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares up 1.00%
- Morocco stocks higher at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares up 2.65%
- Castellum creates new subsidiary for advanced tech products
- Morocco stocks lower at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares down 1.13%
- Castellum: The New Public Offering Reinforces A Buy At Current Levels (NYSE:CTM)
- Castellum stock falls after pricing public offering
- Castellum prices $5 million public offering of units at $1.20 each
- Castellum, Inc. to Participate in the 2025 Virtual Tech Conference: Discover the Innovations Reshaping Tomorrow Virtual Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC on Tuesday, June 3rd “ Thursday
- Morocco stocks lower at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares down 0.42%
- Castellum, Inc. announces stockholder voting results
- Castellum, Inc. Announces Information Concerning 2025 Annual Stockholders Meeting
- Morocco stocks higher at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares up 0.59%
- Castellum: Good Growth Prospects, Albeit Still Reliant On DoD Contracts
Günlük aralık
1.04 1.09
Yıllık aralık
0.13 2.83
- Önceki kapanış
- 1.07
- Açılış
- 1.08
- Satış
- 1.06
- Alış
- 1.36
- Düşük
- 1.04
- Yüksek
- 1.09
- Hacim
- 1.362 K
- Günlük değişim
- -0.93%
- Aylık değişim
- 4.95%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 0.95%
- Yıllık değişim
- 488.89%
21 Eylül, Pazar