Währungen / CTM
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
CTM: Castellum Inc
1.06 USD 0.01 (0.93%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von CTM hat sich für heute um -0.93% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 1.04 bis zu einem Hoch von 1.09 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Castellum Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CTM News
- Castellum: Record Revenue, Positive EBITDA, And A Cheap Valuation Make It A Buy (NYSE:CTM)
- Canterra begins drilling after 3D survey reveals promising targets
- Morocco stocks lower at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares down 0.41%
- Castellum forms reseller agreement with Tradewinds Networks
- Castellum raises $4.5 million through warrant exercises
- Morocco stocks lower at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares down 0.41%
- Castellum reduces long-term debt to under $5 million, wins $103.3m contract
- Morocco stocks higher at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares up 0.19%
- Castellum forms reseller agreement with AmpliTech for tech products
- Morocco stocks lower at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares down 0.97%
- Morocco stocks higher at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares up 1.00%
- Morocco stocks higher at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares up 2.65%
- Castellum creates new subsidiary for advanced tech products
- Morocco stocks lower at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares down 1.13%
- Castellum: The New Public Offering Reinforces A Buy At Current Levels (NYSE:CTM)
- Castellum stock falls after pricing public offering
- Castellum prices $5 million public offering of units at $1.20 each
- Castellum, Inc. to Participate in the 2025 Virtual Tech Conference: Discover the Innovations Reshaping Tomorrow Virtual Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC on Tuesday, June 3rd “ Thursday
- Morocco stocks lower at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares down 0.42%
- Castellum, Inc. announces stockholder voting results
- Castellum, Inc. Announces Information Concerning 2025 Annual Stockholders Meeting
- Morocco stocks higher at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares up 0.59%
- Castellum: Good Growth Prospects, Albeit Still Reliant On DoD Contracts
Tagesspanne
1.04 1.09
Jahresspanne
0.13 2.83
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 1.07
- Eröffnung
- 1.08
- Bid
- 1.06
- Ask
- 1.36
- Tief
- 1.04
- Hoch
- 1.09
- Volumen
- 578
- Tagesänderung
- -0.93%
- Monatsänderung
- 4.95%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 0.95%
- Jahresänderung
- 488.89%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K