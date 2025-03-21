통화 / CTM
CTM: Castellum Inc
1.06 USD 0.01 (0.93%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
CTM 환율이 오늘 -0.93%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 1.04이고 고가는 1.09이었습니다.
Castellum Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
CTM News
- Castellum: Record Revenue, Positive EBITDA, And A Cheap Valuation Make It A Buy (NYSE:CTM)
- Canterra begins drilling after 3D survey reveals promising targets
- Castellum forms reseller agreement with Tradewinds Networks
- Castellum raises $4.5 million through warrant exercises
- Castellum reduces long-term debt to under $5 million, wins $103.3m contract
- Castellum forms reseller agreement with AmpliTech for tech products
- Castellum creates new subsidiary for advanced tech products
- Castellum: The New Public Offering Reinforces A Buy At Current Levels (NYSE:CTM)
- Castellum stock falls after pricing public offering
- Castellum prices $5 million public offering of units at $1.20 each
- Castellum, Inc. to Participate in the 2025 Virtual Tech Conference: Discover the Innovations Reshaping Tomorrow Virtual Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC on Tuesday, June 3rd “ Thursday
- Castellum, Inc. announces stockholder voting results
- Castellum, Inc. Announces Information Concerning 2025 Annual Stockholders Meeting
- Castellum: Good Growth Prospects, Albeit Still Reliant On DoD Contracts
일일 변동 비율
1.04 1.09
년간 변동
0.13 2.83
- 이전 종가
- 1.07
- 시가
- 1.08
- Bid
- 1.06
- Ask
- 1.36
- 저가
- 1.04
- 고가
- 1.09
- 볼륨
- 1.362 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.93%
- 월 변동
- 4.95%
- 6개월 변동
- 0.95%
- 년간 변동율
- 488.89%
20 9월, 토요일