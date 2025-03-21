Valute / CTM
CTM: Castellum Inc
1.06 USD 0.01 (0.93%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CTM ha avuto una variazione del -0.93% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.04 e ad un massimo di 1.09.
Segui le dinamiche di Castellum Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
1.04 1.09
Intervallo Annuale
0.13 2.83
- Chiusura Precedente
- 1.07
- Apertura
- 1.08
- Bid
- 1.06
- Ask
- 1.36
- Minimo
- 1.04
- Massimo
- 1.09
- Volume
- 1.362 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.93%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.95%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 0.95%
- Variazione Annuale
- 488.89%
21 settembre, domenica