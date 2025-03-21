QuotazioniSezioni
CTM
CTM: Castellum Inc

1.06 USD 0.01 (0.93%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CTM ha avuto una variazione del -0.93% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.04 e ad un massimo di 1.09.

Segui le dinamiche di Castellum Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
1.04 1.09
Intervallo Annuale
0.13 2.83
Chiusura Precedente
1.07
Apertura
1.08
Bid
1.06
Ask
1.36
Minimo
1.04
Massimo
1.09
Volume
1.362 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.93%
Variazione Mensile
4.95%
Variazione Semestrale
0.95%
Variazione Annuale
488.89%
21 settembre, domenica