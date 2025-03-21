货币 / CTM
CTM: Castellum Inc
1.12 USD 0.02 (1.82%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CTM汇率已更改1.82%。当日，交易品种以低点1.09和高点1.13进行交易。
关注Castellum Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
CTM新闻
- Castellum: Record Revenue, Positive EBITDA, And A Cheap Valuation Make It A Buy (NYSE:CTM)
- Canterra begins drilling after 3D survey reveals promising targets
- Castellum forms reseller agreement with Tradewinds Networks
- Castellum raises $4.5 million through warrant exercises
- Castellum reduces long-term debt to under $5 million, wins $103.3m contract
- Castellum forms reseller agreement with AmpliTech for tech products
- Castellum creates new subsidiary for advanced tech products
- Castellum: The New Public Offering Reinforces A Buy At Current Levels (NYSE:CTM)
- Castellum stock falls after pricing public offering
- Castellum prices $5 million public offering of units at $1.20 each
- Castellum, Inc. to Participate in the 2025 Virtual Tech Conference: Discover the Innovations Reshaping Tomorrow Virtual Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC on Tuesday, June 3rd “ Thursday
- Castellum, Inc. announces stockholder voting results
- Castellum, Inc. Announces Information Concerning 2025 Annual Stockholders Meeting
- Castellum: Good Growth Prospects, Albeit Still Reliant On DoD Contracts
日范围
1.09 1.13
年范围
0.13 2.83
- 前一天收盘价
- 1.10
- 开盘价
- 1.11
- 卖价
- 1.12
- 买价
- 1.42
- 最低价
- 1.09
- 最高价
- 1.13
- 交易量
- 1.307 K
- 日变化
- 1.82%
- 月变化
- 10.89%
- 6个月变化
- 6.67%
- 年变化
- 522.22%
