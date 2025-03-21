クォートセクション
CTM: Castellum Inc

1.07 USD 0.02 (1.83%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

CTMの今日の為替レートは、-1.83%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.07の安値と1.11の高値で取引されました。

Castellum Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
1.07 1.11
1年のレンジ
0.13 2.83
以前の終値
1.09
始値
1.10
買値
1.07
買値
1.37
安値
1.07
高値
1.11
出来高
1.174 K
1日の変化
-1.83%
1ヶ月の変化
5.94%
6ヶ月の変化
1.90%
1年の変化
494.44%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K