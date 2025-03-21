通貨 / CTM
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
CTM: Castellum Inc
1.07 USD 0.02 (1.83%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CTMの今日の為替レートは、-1.83%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.07の安値と1.11の高値で取引されました。
Castellum Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CTM News
- Castellum: Record Revenue, Positive EBITDA, And A Cheap Valuation Make It A Buy (NYSE:CTM)
- Canterra begins drilling after 3D survey reveals promising targets
- Morocco stocks lower at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares down 0.41%
- Castellum forms reseller agreement with Tradewinds Networks
- Castellum raises $4.5 million through warrant exercises
- Morocco stocks lower at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares down 0.41%
- Castellum reduces long-term debt to under $5 million, wins $103.3m contract
- Morocco stocks higher at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares up 0.19%
- Castellum forms reseller agreement with AmpliTech for tech products
- Morocco stocks lower at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares down 0.97%
- Morocco stocks higher at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares up 1.00%
- Morocco stocks higher at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares up 2.65%
- Castellum creates new subsidiary for advanced tech products
- Morocco stocks lower at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares down 1.13%
- Castellum: The New Public Offering Reinforces A Buy At Current Levels (NYSE:CTM)
- Castellum stock falls after pricing public offering
- Castellum prices $5 million public offering of units at $1.20 each
- Castellum, Inc. to Participate in the 2025 Virtual Tech Conference: Discover the Innovations Reshaping Tomorrow Virtual Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC on Tuesday, June 3rd “ Thursday
- Morocco stocks lower at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares down 0.42%
- Castellum, Inc. announces stockholder voting results
- Castellum, Inc. Announces Information Concerning 2025 Annual Stockholders Meeting
- Morocco stocks higher at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares up 0.59%
- Castellum: Good Growth Prospects, Albeit Still Reliant On DoD Contracts
1日のレンジ
1.07 1.11
1年のレンジ
0.13 2.83
- 以前の終値
- 1.09
- 始値
- 1.10
- 買値
- 1.07
- 買値
- 1.37
- 安値
- 1.07
- 高値
- 1.11
- 出来高
- 1.174 K
- 1日の変化
- -1.83%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 5.94%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 1.90%
- 1年の変化
- 494.44%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K