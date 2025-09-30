KotasyonBölümler
CTA-PB: E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company Preferred Stock

72.20 USD 0.30 (0.41%)
Sektör: Temel materyaller Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

CTA-PB fiyatı bugün -0.41% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 72.05 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 72.20 aralığında işlem gördü.

E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company Preferred Stock hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

What is CTA-PB stock price today?

E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company Preferred Stock stock is priced at 72.20 today. It trades within -0.41%, yesterday's close was 72.50, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of CTA-PB shows these updates.

Does E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company Preferred Stock stock pay dividends?

E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company Preferred Stock is currently valued at 72.20. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.52% and USD. View the chart live to track CTA-PB movements.

How to buy CTA-PB stock?

You can buy E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company Preferred Stock shares at the current price of 72.20. Orders are usually placed near 72.20 or 72.50, while 3 and 0.06% show market activity. Follow CTA-PB updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into CTA-PB stock?

Investing in E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company Preferred Stock involves considering the yearly range 67.41 - 72.98 and current price 72.20. Many compare 3.03% and 4.52% before placing orders at 72.20 or 72.50. Explore the CTA-PB price chart live with daily changes.

What are EIDP, Inc. stock highest prices?

The highest price of EIDP, Inc. in the past year was 72.98. Within 67.41 - 72.98, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 72.50 helps spot resistance levels. Track E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company Preferred Stock performance using the live chart.

What are EIDP, Inc. stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of EIDP, Inc. (CTA-PB) over the year was 67.41. Comparing it with the current 72.20 and 67.41 - 72.98 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CTA-PB moves on the chart live for more details.

When did CTA-PB stock split?

E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company Preferred Stock has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 72.50, and 4.52% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
72.05 72.20
Yıllık aralık
67.41 72.98
Önceki kapanış
72.50
Açılış
72.16
Satış
72.20
Alış
72.50
Düşük
72.05
Yüksek
72.20
Hacim
3
Günlük değişim
-0.41%
Aylık değişim
3.03%
6 aylık değişim
4.52%
Yıllık değişim
4.52%
