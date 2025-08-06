Dövizler / CSWC
CSWC: Capital Southwest Corporation
23.11 USD 0.16 (0.70%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
CSWC fiyatı bugün 0.70% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 22.82 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 23.15 aralığında işlem gördü.
Capital Southwest Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
22.82 23.15
Yıllık aralık
17.46 25.90
- Önceki kapanış
- 22.95
- Açılış
- 22.95
- Satış
- 23.11
- Alış
- 23.41
- Düşük
- 22.82
- Yüksek
- 23.15
- Hacim
- 941
- Günlük değişim
- 0.70%
- Aylık değişim
- 0.92%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 3.68%
- Yıllık değişim
- -8.44%
21 Eylül, Pazar