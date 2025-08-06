FiyatlarBölümler
CSWC: Capital Southwest Corporation

23.11 USD 0.16 (0.70%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

CSWC fiyatı bugün 0.70% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 22.82 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 23.15 aralığında işlem gördü.

Capital Southwest Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
22.82 23.15
Yıllık aralık
17.46 25.90
Önceki kapanış
22.95
Açılış
22.95
Satış
23.11
Alış
23.41
Düşük
22.82
Yüksek
23.15
Hacim
941
Günlük değişim
0.70%
Aylık değişim
0.92%
6 aylık değişim
3.68%
Yıllık değişim
-8.44%
21 Eylül, Pazar