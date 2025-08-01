Currencies / CSWC
CSWC: Capital Southwest Corporation
22.80 USD 0.44 (1.97%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CSWC exchange rate has changed by 1.97% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.40 and at a high of 22.81.
Follow Capital Southwest Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
22.40 22.81
Year Range
17.46 25.90
- Previous Close
- 22.36
- Open
- 22.46
- Bid
- 22.80
- Ask
- 23.10
- Low
- 22.40
- High
- 22.81
- Volume
- 1.989 K
- Daily Change
- 1.97%
- Month Change
- -0.44%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.29%
- Year Change
- -9.67%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%