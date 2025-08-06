Währungen / CSWC
CSWC: Capital Southwest Corporation
22.95 USD 0.36 (1.59%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von CSWC hat sich für heute um 1.59% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 22.68 bis zu einem Hoch von 22.98 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Capital Southwest Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CSWC News
Tagesspanne
22.68 22.98
Jahresspanne
17.46 25.90
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 22.59
- Eröffnung
- 22.81
- Bid
- 22.95
- Ask
- 23.25
- Tief
- 22.68
- Hoch
- 22.98
- Volumen
- 1.168 K
- Tagesänderung
- 1.59%
- Monatsänderung
- 0.22%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 2.96%
- Jahresänderung
- -9.07%
